FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CORRECTED-Australia shares expected to open lower; NZ slips
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Australia shares expected to open lower; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects eighth paragraph to show GDP data due out on
Thursday, not later on Wednesday; adds dropped word 'data')
    March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as a slump in oil prices is
likely to weigh on resources stocks.
    Oil prices slid to three-month lows after OPEC reported a
rise in global crude stockpiles and a jump in production from
its biggest member, Saudi Arabia, despite a deal to curb supply.
     
    Investors are also waiting for the outcome of the Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting, with traders pricing in a 90 percent
chance the Fed will raise interest rates a quarter of a point. 
    The central bank's statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday
followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, or 10 points to 5,752, a 7.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.03 percent higher on Tuesday.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent, or 13.39 points to 7,163.70 by 2115 GMT.
    Annual gross domestic product data for the country, due out
on Thursday, is expected to be around 3.1 percent, down from 3.5
percent the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed.            
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, editing by Larry
King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.