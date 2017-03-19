FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening lower tracking Wall St; NZ down
March 19, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares seen opening lower tracking Wall St; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to dip
slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors
digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the
world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend.
    G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token
reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear
defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S.
government's attempts to water down past commitments.
            
    Local share price index futures          were down 0.2
percent, or 13 points, at 5,770, representing a 29.6 points
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.2 percent up in its previous session
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.85
percent, or 62.59 points, to 7,095.55, entering its second
straight session of losses. 
    The index was pulled down by a 12.2 percent fall in Fletcher
Building          after it cut its full year earnings guidance
by about 13 percent and said losses had mounted at two major
construction projects.            
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

