5 months ago
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down
March 21, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday, tracking a sharp overnight fall in Wall
Street as investors worried that U.S. President Donald Trump
will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.8
percent at 5,710, a 64.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark finished 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent, or 24.45 points, to 7061.09 by 2114 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Lough)

