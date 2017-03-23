FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ flat
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
subdued on Friday, tracking Wall Street, which fell after
lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as
President Donald Trump's first policy test.
    Not passing the healthcare bill would be seen by many
investors as pushing back Trump's agenda of corporate tax
cuts.            
    The local share price index futures          were up 0.09
percent, or 5 points, at 5,712, a 4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark finished 0.4 percent higher on Thursday,
snapping three straight days of losses.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat by
2110 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.