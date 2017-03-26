FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ up
March 26, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, which
fell after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S.
healthcare system.
    Losses in commodities prices are also expected to weigh on
the benchmark index        , as Chinese steel and iron ore
futures fell for a fourth day on Friday, adding to a nearly
week-long selloff.           
    The local share price index futures          was down 0.017
percent or 1 point to 5,748, a 5.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
climbed 0.8 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.16
percent or 11.49 points to 7085.32 at 2121 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)

