FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains in Wall Street, as data
showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year
high.
    Cyclical sectors led the way higher on Wall Street after the
data boosted investor views that the U.S. economy is on its way
to stronger growth.                 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 13 points to 5,826, a 4.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 1.3 percent up on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent, or 17.57 points to 7,082.8 at 2110 GMT
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.