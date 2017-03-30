FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Australia shares seen gaining for fourth day; NZ up for fourth
March 30, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares seen gaining for fourth day; NZ up for fourth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, mirroring Wall
Street which rose on data showing strengthening economic growth.
    Australia's energy and material stocks may also gain as oil
prices rise to their highest in three weeks, while copper hit a
four-week peak.               
     Australia's major trading partner China also posted a trade
surplus in the last quarter of 2016, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday.             
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.15
percent, or 9 points, at 5,889, a 7.2 points discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark gained 0.4 percent in the previous session
after data showed households' net worth rose to a record high,
boding well for spending in the face of tepid growth. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up for
a fourth straight session at 0.019 percent, or 1.36 points, to
7,170.47 at 0910 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

