Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.53 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.091 percent, or 6.540 points, lower at 7,190.24 at 1017 GMT, snapping four straight sessions of gains. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)