5 months ago
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down
April 2, 2017 / 10:31 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set to open lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch
down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and
tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session.
    Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil
prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for
material and energy stocks in the region.                   
          
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.12
percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close.
    The benchmark closed 0.53 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.091
percent, or 6.540 points, lower at 7,190.24 at 1017 GMT,
snapping four straight sessions of gains.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.