4 months ago
April 9, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares expected to rise; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to gain
slightly on Monday, as energy stocks are expected to strengthen
after oil prices shot up following a U.S. missile airstrike on a
Syrian airbase. 
    Oil prices rose on Friday, trading near a one-month high and
closing the week up 3 percent after the United States fired
missiles at a Syrian government air base.          
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 12.28
points or 0.17 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary
Milliken)

