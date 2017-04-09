Australia shares expected to rise; NZ down

April 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to gain slightly on Monday, as energy stocks are expected to strengthen after oil prices shot up following a U.S. missile airstrike on a Syrian airbase. Oil prices rose on Friday, trading near a one-month high and closing the week up 3 percent after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government air base. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 12.28 points or 0.17 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)