4 months ago
Australia shares set to open flat; NZ up
April 10, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Tuesday, while BHP Billiton         , saw its U.S.-listed
shares rise after the miner rejected a plan by activist
shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap its dual company
structure.
    BHP Billiton on Monday shot down a plan by activist
shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap the miner's dual company
structure,saying the costs would outweigh any benefits.
            
    The local share price index futures          dipped 2 points
to 5,899, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent to a near
2-year high on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.96
points, or 0.03 percent, in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

