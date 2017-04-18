FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Australia shares expected to fall as commodities tumble, NZ down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares expected to fall as commodities tumble, NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on
Wednesday as commodity prices tumble amid geopolitical issues
and oversupply worries.
    Copper, lead and zinc hit three-month lows as geopolitical
tensions hurt investor appetite for base metals while iron ore
fell to its weakest since January on worries of
oversupply.                  
    Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude prices down over a percent
in post settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute
(API) indicated crude stockpiles fell less than analysts had
forecast, in its weekly data.      
    Sentiment is also expected to be affected by Wall Street,
which fell overnight on poor quarterly results of blue chips
like Goldman Sachs Group        and Johnson & Johnson        .
    The local share price index futures          fell by 38
points, or 0.7 percent, to 5790, a 46.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.9 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent, or 11.08 points, to 7222.53 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.