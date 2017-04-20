FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to advance; NZ firms
April 20, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 4 months ago

Australia shares expected to advance; NZ firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to perk
up on Friday, cheered by a rally on Wall Street and improving
iron ore prices.
    Nasdaq ended at a record high on solid corporate earnings
led by credit card company American Express        .
    Iron ore snapped a three-day rout and jumped 3.1 percent
while oil prices ended mixed.                 
    The local share price index futures          edged up 30
points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,833, an 11.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark gained
0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent, or 10.16 points to 7,198.21 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

