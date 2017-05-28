FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to edge higher; NZ down
May 28, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares to edge higher; NZ down

1 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a positive
start to the week on Monday, recouping from losses in the
previous session, with trading expected to be light as U.S., UK
and Chinese markets will be closed for holidays.
    In their previous session, oil and gold ended higher, while
iron ore and copper drifted lower. Wall Street closed little
changed on Friday, while the U.S. dollar firmed.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.12
percent, or 7 points, to 5,763, an 11.3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark had fallen 0.7 percent at the close of trade
on Friday, although it added 0.4 percent on the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 10.74
points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 7,428.16 at 2204 GMT after
three gaining days.
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

