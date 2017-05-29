FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up
May 29, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in 3 months

Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up

1 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - Australian share are set for a subdued
start on Tuesday as investors look for cues from Wall Street
which was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent to 5709, a 1.9 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close.
    The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)

