3 months ago
Australia poised for lukewarm start; NZ slightly lower
May 30, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 3 months ago

Australia poised for lukewarm start; NZ slightly lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to
falling oil prices.
    Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of
resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated
global oil market.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

