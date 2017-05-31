FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to edge lower, NZ down
May 31, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares to edge lower, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly lower on Thursday as commodity prices remain under
pressure with rising worries of global oversupply in oil, iron
ore and nickel reserves affecting prices.                      
    Sentiment was also affected by U.S. stocks which were
subdued on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan
        and Bank of America         warned of revenue weakness,
offsetting gains in defensive plays.    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 8 points to 5,732, a 7.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent, or 15.41 points, to 7,403.49 at 2207 GMT.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto)

