FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australia shares set to rise; NZ down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares set to rise; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after a batch
of economic data suggested that the economy was picking up
speed.    
    Gains are however expected to be kept in check as concerns
about an oversupplied commodity market continue to drag down
prices.                       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 17 points to 5,770, a 31.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.03
percent, or 1.96 points,to 7,448.94 at 2204 GMT
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.