2 months ago
Australian shares seen inching up, NZ closed
June 4, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 2 months ago

Australian shares seen inching up, NZ closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on
Monday, tracking Wall Street, which hit a record high on Friday.
    U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive
session on Friday, as gains in technology and industrial stocks
more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.173
percent or 10 points to 5797.0, an 8.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.9 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was closed
on account of a public holiday.    
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

