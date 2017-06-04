Australian shares seen inching up, NZ closed

June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on Monday, tracking Wall Street, which hit a record high on Friday. U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, as gains in technology and industrial stocks more than offset a lukewarm jobs report. The local share price index futures rose 0.173 percent or 10 points to 5797.0, an 8.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed on account of a public holiday. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)