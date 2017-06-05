FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares to edge lower, NZ down marginally
June 5, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 2 months ago

Australian shares to edge lower, NZ down marginally

1 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
slightly lower on Tuesday, with commodity stocks set to come
under pressure from falling oil and copper prices.
    Oil prices fell amid concerns that the cutting of ties with
Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could hamper a
global deal to reduce oil production, while copper prices fell
on a recovering dollar and an increase in Shanghai inventories.
             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 4 points to 5,760, a 5.13-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark index fell 0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent or 3.9 points to 7,496.03 at 2200 GMT
    
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

