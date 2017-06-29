June 30 - Australian shares are expected to open lower on
Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a decline in
technology shares.
However, miners and energy stocks are likely to edge up due
to solid commodity prices. Oil extended gains to a sixth day,
its longest streak since April, while iron ore futures rose more
than 4 percent.
The local share price index futures fell 1.16
percent, or 67 points to 5,710, a 108.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 1.1 percent in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)