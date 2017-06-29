June 30 - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares. However, miners and energy stocks are likely to edge up due to solid commodity prices. Oil extended gains to a sixth day, its longest streak since April, while iron ore futures rose more than 4 percent. The local share price index futures fell 1.16 percent, or 67 points to 5,710, a 108.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)