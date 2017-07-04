BRIEF-Capitaland Ltd unit to acquire 60 pct interest in QSA Group
* Unit Ascott International Management entered into agreement to acquire ordinary shares representing an additional 60 pct interest in QSA Group
July 5 Australian shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Wednesday as the market is set for a correction following the strong rally in the previous session. The benchmark was getting little help from broader U.S. peers as Wall Street was closed for a national holiday. The local share price index futures rose 0.105 percent, or 6 points, to 5,738, a 45.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.8 percent, its highest percentage gain since November, on Tuesday. Oil prices shuffled sideways, while iron ore futures dropped nearly 3 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK, July 4 Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a U.S. judge for a gag order muzzling former drug company executive Martin Shkreli, on trial for securities fraud charges, arguing that his statements to media could taint the jury and disrupt the case, court papers show.