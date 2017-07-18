FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Australia shares to open lower, NZ down
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 2 hours ago

Australia shares to open lower, NZ down

1 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
lower on Wednesday with financials accounting for most of the
losses, tracking U.S. financials, while commodity stocks were
set for a good start on higher prices.  
    Goldman Sachs        reported a sharp decline in bond
trading revenue and a nearly flat quarterly net income, pulling
the Dow lower.                 
    Meanwhile, China's iron ore futures soared to their highest
in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday as speculative investors placed heavy
bullish bets on higher demand           
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.14
percent, to 5623 points, a 64.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.12
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.