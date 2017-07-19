Australia shares set for a strong start, NZ down

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday supported by strong commodity prices and a positive session on Wall Street last night. China's iron ore futures rose for a third session on Wednesday as speculators added bullish bets while oil prices jumped almost 2 percent. Wall Street's three major indexes Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday buoyed by technology shares and strong corporate earnings. The local share price index futures rose 0.53 percent to 5695 points, a 37.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru)