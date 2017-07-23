FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Australia shares to edge lower, NZ slightly down
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Business
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Venezuela
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 2 hours ago

Australia shares to edge lower, NZ slightly down

1 Min Read

    July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street and falling oil prices as
investors looked forward to a meeting of Federal Reserve
policymakers and the release of U.S. second-quarter economic
growth data later this week.            
    Oil prices fell 2.5 percent on Friday after a consultancy
forecast a rise in OPEC production for July, fueling fresh
concerns about the existing global crude glut.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent to 5639.0, a 83.8 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 5722.8 on Friday
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.