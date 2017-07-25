FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:20 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down

1 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, and boosted further by
higher commodity prices. 
    The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday on a
heavy day of corporate results while the Nasdaq also managed to
set a record high, supported by a positive earnings season.     
    Meanwhile, copper prices hit their highest in two years on
Tuesday along with hefty gains in nickel and iron ore prices,
while oil gained more than 3 percent a day after U.S. oil
producer Anadarko said it would cut capital spending plans to
help curb global oversupply.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent to 5705 a 21.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close.  
    The benchmark rose 0.7 percent, to 5,726.6 on Tuesday. New
Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2 percent in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.