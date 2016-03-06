FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for strong start, NZ stocks flat
March 6, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for strong start, NZ stocks flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a strong start on Monday after upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rally in commodity prices bolstered risk appetite late last week.

Pointing to a firm open, stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,121, a 31.0-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark jumped 4.3 percent last week, the largest such gain since October.

Miners are expected to lead gains with global miner BHP Billiton seen to open around 6 percent higher after its U.S. ADRs jumped 7 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade, having scaled a record peak on Friday.

For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
