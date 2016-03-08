FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to extend losses into second session
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
March 8, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to extend losses into second session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
open lower on Wednesday, under continued pressure from weak
Chinese trade data.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent to 5,089.0, to a 18.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed down 0.68
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
