Australia shares set to edge higher, NZ up on rate cut

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for a firm start after Wall Street eked out modest gains and oil and base metal prices rose, though iron ore suffered a setback after its recent surge. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,163, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose almost 1 percent on Wednesday, but faces stiff resistance around the week's high at 5,182.5. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade after the country's central bank surprised many by cutting interest rates a quarter point to a record low of 2.25 percent. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alison Williams)