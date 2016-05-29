FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen extending gains, NZ shares steady in early trade
May 29, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen extending gains, NZ shares steady in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
extending gains on Monday, following a solid finish on Wall
Street last week, though natural stocks could put a lid on
advances after gold and oil prices slipped.
    Local share price index futures inched up 0.4
percent to 5,433.0, a 27.1-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark climbed
to a nine-month peak in the last session and was up 3 percent so
far this month.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 1.1 percent lower after its U.S. ADRs fell.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, having struck a record at 6996.2 on Friday,
edging ever closer to the 7,000 mark.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sandra Maler)

