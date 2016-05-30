FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen subdued, NZ edges up to fresh record high
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen subdued, NZ edges up to fresh record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
subdued start on Tuesday given the absence of impetus from the
United States, where markets were closed for a public holiday.
    Pointing to a fairly flat open, share price index futures
 inched down 0.1 percent to 5,405.0, a 3-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
closed flat on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up to
an all-time high of 7,032.5, extending its record-breaking run.
It was last up 0.2 percent.

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
