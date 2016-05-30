Australia shares seen subdued, NZ edges up to fresh record high

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued start on Tuesday given the absence of impetus from the United States, where markets were closed for a public holiday. Pointing to a fairly flat open, share price index futures inched down 0.1 percent to 5,405.0, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up to an all-time high of 7,032.5, extending its record-breaking run. It was last up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)