May 31, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open down, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Wednesday after global markets were spooked by
polls that showed UK voters are leaning in favour of leaving the
European Union. 
    Weaker metals and iron ore prices are also set to weigh on
mining stocks.
    Pointing to a softer opening, local share price index
futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,358.0, a 20.6-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark dropped 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained less
than one point to hold at 7,040.12 in early trade.
    Australia is due to release first quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) data on Wednesday, on the heels of a strong
rebound in exports in the quarter which led the market to temper
expectations for another cut in interest rates this year.
 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)

