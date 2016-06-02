Australia shares seen rising on U.S. lead, commodities gains

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, following a higher lead from Wall St, after fresh data suggested an upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and the prices of key commodities firmed. Overnight, U.S. data showed private employers increased hiring in May and new applications for jobless benefits fell, pushing up shares. The prices of oil and some base metals meanwhile rose amid expectations of tightening supply. The Australian local share price index futures advanced 40.0 points to 5,319.0, a 40.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close in early Friday trading. A day earlier, the benchmark dipped 44.3 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,278.9. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index held near its recent record peak, down 1.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 7,001.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)