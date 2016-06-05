FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for flat start on U.S. growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a
cautious start after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs growth in May
spooked Wall Street on Friday and sent the U.S. dollar down.
    However mining stocks should help shore up the market, as
base metals and gold prices rose on the lower dollar.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a flat
start after rising just one point to 5,324.0, a 5.1 point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Friday.
    The weaker U.S. dollar may weigh on Australia's exporters
and those with a large proportion of U.S. earnings, like blood
products group CSL and Westfield Corp.
    New Zealand was closed for a public holiday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

