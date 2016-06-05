Australia shares set for flat start on U.S. growth worries

MELBOURNE, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a cautious start after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs growth in May spooked Wall Street on Friday and sent the U.S. dollar down. However mining stocks should help shore up the market, as base metals and gold prices rose on the lower dollar. Local share price index futures pointed to a flat start after rising just one point to 5,324.0, a 5.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Friday. The weaker U.S. dollar may weigh on Australia's exporters and those with a large proportion of U.S. earnings, like blood products group CSL and Westfield Corp. New Zealand was closed for a public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)