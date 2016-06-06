FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to rise, NZ stocks quiet in early trade
June 6, 2016

Australia shares set to rise, NZ stocks quiet in early trade

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are poised to
gain on Tuesday, tracking rising commodity prices and optimism
on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
said she still expected gradual U.S. rate increases.
    Also likely to underpin the benchmark is the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) monthly policy outcome due out later in the
session. The central bank is seen certain to hold rates at a
record low of 1.75 percent following a cut in May.
    Stock index futures edged up 0.3 percent to
5,378.0, a 17.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index on Monday. The benchmark ended a touch firmer in
the last session, within reach of a recent nine-month high of
5,427.7.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady
in early trade, not far from an all-time peak set last week. The
index was shut on Monday for a public holiday.
 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)

