a year ago
Australia shares set to fall for first time in four sessions
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to fall for first time in four sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
edge lower on Wednesday, falling for the first time in four
sessions, as a stronger dollar weighed on the local index.
    Share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,360.0, an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little
changed in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
