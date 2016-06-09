FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for lower open, NZ stocks slip
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for lower open, NZ stocks slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 10 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are poised to
open lower on Friday, following a negative lead from Wall Street
and with softer oil and base metals prices likely to weigh on
some mining and energy shares.
    Pointing to an uninspired start, stock index futures
 fell 0.5 percent to 5,335.0, a 26.9-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed
0.2 percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent, or 5.6 points, to 6,965.0 in early trade.
    Bucking the subdued overall market, shares in Air New
Zealand climbed 2.8 percent after the airline said it
had agreed to sell a 19.98 percent stake in Virgin Australia
Holdings to China's Nanshan Group. 

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
