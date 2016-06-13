FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares set to track global markets down; Brexit, Fed in focus
June 13, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to track global markets down; Brexit, Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
drop on Tuesday after a three-day weekend, weighed by offshore
slides on worries of Britain possibly exiting the European Union
and as investors remained  wary ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting later this week.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a weak
opening, falling 0.8 percent to 5,219.0, a 93.6-point discount
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close last Friday.
The benchmark fell 0.9 percent last Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 6,896.18 in early trade.
    Top global miner BHP Billiton may defy expected
weakness in resources stocks after a judge in Brazil dismissed a
$5.7 billion civil lawsuit over last year's Samacro mine
disaster. Samarco is co-owned by BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
. 
    Mesoblast, coming off a trading halt, will be in
the frame after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries gave up
rights to Mesoblast's potential blockbuster heart failure
treatment at a crucial stage of the drug's trials. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

