a year ago
Australia shares face wary opening on Fed caution, NZ climbs
June 15, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Australia shares face wary opening on Fed caution, NZ climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open roughly unchanged on Thursday following five straight
losing sessions, with miners to steady the market as the U.S.
dollar weakened and gold prices rose after the Federal Reserve
pared its economic growth forecasts for this year.
    Local share price index futures picked up 1 point
to 5,158.0, which was a 10.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent
to a two-month low on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 6,896.1 in early trade.
    Crown Resorts will be in the frame after saying it
may spin off its international business and some Australian
properties into separate listed companies, seeking to protect
the value of its local holdings from the impact of declines at
Asian gambling hub Macau. 

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
