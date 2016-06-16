FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ eases
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for cautious start, NZ eases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australian stocks may open
higher on Friday following a rebound on Wall Street, but are
still on course to log one of their worst weekly performances
this year.
    Fears of fresh global market turmoil if Britain votes next
Thursday to exit the European Union have seen the local market
shed more than 3 percent in the past three sessions.
    A reprieve appeared to be on the cards, however, with stock
index futures climbing 0.7 percent to 5,109.0, a
37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    However, whether any buying momentum can be sustained
remains to be seen.
    "It's hard to see traders buying the open with any
conviction given next week's event risk, but we could see some
brave souls who see a 'remain' vote in the UK referendum tempted
by adding selective risk to portfolios," said Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.1
percent, or 6.2 points, to 6,882.3 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.