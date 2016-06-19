FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares to tread cautiously in Brexit vote lead-up, NZ up
June 19, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Australian shares to tread cautiously in Brexit vote lead-up, NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a wary
start on Monday after sliding last week, with all eyes on
Britain's EU stay-or-leave vote later this week. Resources
stocks may buoy the market following a jump in oil prices and
strong Chinese housing price growth.
    Share price index futures ended flat on Saturday at
5,117.0, but that was a 45.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, signalling downward pressure on
the market. The benchmark fell 3 percent last week.
    Data on Saturday showed China's home price growth was
spreading to smaller cities, reinforcing the one bright spot in
the world's second-largest economy amid slowing investment and
industrial growth. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 6,684.3 in early trade on Monday.
    Grocery wholesaler Metcash Ltd, one of the most
heavily shorted stocks among the top 200, reported a 7 percent
drop in full year earnings before interest and tax, in line with
market forecasts. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
