Australia shares set to open firm on EU hopes

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a strong start on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes the U.K. was more likely to stay with the European Union. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 35.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.09 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)