a year ago
Australia shares set to open firm on EU hopes
June 20, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open firm on EU hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a strong start on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on
hopes the U.K. was more likely to stay with the European Union. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, a 35.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped
0.09 percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

