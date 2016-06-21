FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares set for fourth straight day of gains; NZ flat
June 21, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for fourth straight day of gains; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for
another strong session on Wednesday tracking gains in global
equities on rising optimism that the United Kingdom will stay in
the European Union although weaker commodities will cap a sharp
rally.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
overnight, widening its discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index to 44.4 points. The benchmark rose for a third
straight session on Tuesday to 5,274.4.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 6,844.89 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
