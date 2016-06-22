FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to get opening lift from Brexit polls
June 22, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares to get opening lift from Brexit polls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares could edge
higher at Thursday's open after two UK opinion polls suggested
the country would vote to stay in the European Union, albeit by
the slimmest of margins.
    The local share price index futures were off 0.3
percent to trade at a 69 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little
changed on Wednesday at 5,270.9.
    Yet the mood could be lightened after the latest YouGov
opinion poll for The Times newspaper showed the "In" camp led
"Out" by 51 percent to 49 percent.
    A ComRes opinion poll published a day before the country's
EU membership referendum showed "In" had a lead of 48 percent to
42 percent.
    News of the polls helped futures in the S&P 500 rally
0.5 percent after the New York close.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 6,788.36 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

