a year ago
Australia shares seen rising as Britain votes; NZ higher
June 23, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen rising as Britain votes; NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
starting in positive territory for a second day on Friday as
polls suggest that Britain has voted to remain in the European
Union. 
    Local share price index futures jumped 1.1 percent
overnight to 5,294 points, swinging to a premium of 13.3 points
to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark
closed 0.2 percent higher on Thursday at 5,280.70.
    Investors will keep a keen eye on banking shares such as
Commonwealth Bank and ANZ which are seen as
likely beneficiaries from a "remain" vote in Britain while gold
miners such as Newcrest and Evolution may
drop. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 6,847.8 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
