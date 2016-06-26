FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia, NZ shares face nervous session amid Brexit fallout
#Financials
June 26, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares face nervous session amid Brexit fallout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for
another tense session on Monday as shockwaves from the UK's
Brexit vote continued to be felt across world markets.
    Local share price index futures did edge up 0.1
percent in early trade, but that followed a steep 3 percent drop
in the cash index on Friday after Britain wrong footed many
investors by voting to leave the European Union.
    The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index ended Friday at
5,113.2, having lost around A$50 billion in value.
    The tremors were still be felt on Monday with EMINI futures
for the S&P 500 already down 0.5 percent and sterling
under fresh pressure.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
1.1 percent or 78.2 points in early trade at 6,589.5.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dan Grebler)

