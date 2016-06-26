Australia, NZ shares face nervous session amid Brexit fallout

SYDNEY, June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for another tense session on Monday as shockwaves from the UK's Brexit vote continued to be felt across world markets. Local share price index futures did edge up 0.1 percent in early trade, but that followed a steep 3 percent drop in the cash index on Friday after Britain wrong footed many investors by voting to leave the European Union. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index ended Friday at 5,113.2, having lost around A$50 billion in value. The tremors were still be felt on Monday with EMINI futures for the S&P 500 already down 0.5 percent and sterling under fresh pressure. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 1.1 percent or 78.2 points in early trade at 6,589.5. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Dan Grebler)