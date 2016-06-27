FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to slip on Brexit fallout, NZ flat
June 27, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australian shares set to slip on Brexit fallout, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
lose ground on Tuesday following global stock market losses
overnight amid continued fallout from the UK's Brexit vote last
week.
    The local share price index futures fell 1.3
percent, a 136.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark edged up 0.47 percent on
Monday, to 5,137.2 at the close of trade, following a 3 percent
drop on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.19
percent to 6,673.95 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook)

