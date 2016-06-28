FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares set for rally as Brexit shock ebbs
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares set for rally as Brexit shock ebbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
start higher on Wednesday as global markets found their footing
after the Brexit shock, helped in part by speculation of further
policy easing by the world's central banks.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.6
percent to stand at a 24 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.66 percent on
Tuesday to 5,103.3 but had shown some signs of stabilising.
    The S&P 500 bounced 1.8 percent overnight after two
days of hefty losses in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.6
percent in early trade at 6,756.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
