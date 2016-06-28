Australia, NZ shares set for rally as Brexit shock ebbs

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to start higher on Wednesday as global markets found their footing after the Brexit shock, helped in part by speculation of further policy easing by the world's central banks. The local share price index futures rose 1.6 percent to stand at a 24 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.66 percent on Tuesday to 5,103.3 but had shown some signs of stabilising. The S&P 500 bounced 1.8 percent overnight after two days of hefty losses in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.6 percent in early trade at 6,756. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Toni Reinhold)