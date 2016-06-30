FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks open modestly higher, Australia seen firm as well
June 30, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

NZ stocks open modestly higher, Australia seen firm as well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks opened higher
on Friday with Australia set to follow suit after a positive
lead from global markets as jitters about the impact of Brexit
on global growth continued to subside.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent, or 9.6 points, to 6,907.1 in early trade.
    Pointing to a firm start for Australia, share price index
futures climbed 0.9 percent to 5,225.0, a small
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark rallied 1.8 percent on Thursday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
