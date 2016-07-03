FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares saddled with political uncertainty, NZ edges up
July 3, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares saddled with political uncertainty, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares could be
hindered by political uncertainty on Monday after a national
election proved inconclusive, leaving Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull scrambling to gain enough support to remain in power.
    The local share price index futures was still up 
0.6 percent at 5,235, an 11-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen for a
third straight session on Friday to end the week 2.6 percent
firmer.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24
percent to 6,942.55 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Crosby)

