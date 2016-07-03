Australia shares saddled with political uncertainty, NZ edges up

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares could be hindered by political uncertainty on Monday after a national election proved inconclusive, leaving Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull scrambling to gain enough support to remain in power. The local share price index futures was still up 0.6 percent at 5,235, an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had risen for a third straight session on Friday to end the week 2.6 percent firmer. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.24 percent to 6,942.55 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alan Crosby)