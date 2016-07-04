FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NZ shares open higher, Australian shares seen lower
July 4, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

NZ shares open higher, Australian shares seen lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares opened higher
on Tuesday, but Australian shares are set to open slightly
lower, as uncertainty following the nation's inconclusive
general election weighs on markets.
    Australia's central bank is also expected to leave interest
rates on hold at their meeting on Tuesday.    
    Australian share price index futures fell 0.2
percent to 5,237 points, a 44.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.67 percent
on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.25
percent or 17.5 points to 6958.4 points in early trade.    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on       
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
